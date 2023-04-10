Sun Siyam Resorts Promotes Jiji Rajesh to Group Director of Revenue & Distributions

Sun Siyam Resorts announced the promotion of Jiji Rajesh, from Cluster Director of Revenue & Distribution to Group Director of Revenue & Distribution for all six Sun Siyam Resorts properties in the Maldives and in Sri Lanka.

Jiji, a Revenue Specialist originally from India, has been part of Sun Siyam Resorts for more than nine years. In her new role, she will continue with her efforts to optimise and maximise revenue across the company’s portfolio, whilst leading and managing the revenue management team to implement revenue management strategies and processes effectively.

Jiji’s most outstanding achievements during her time at Sun Siyam Resorts are; increasing the direct business segment from 3% revenue share in 2014 to an average of 42% revenue share in 2022 and 2023, introducing the Opera PMS system to all Sun Siyam Resorts in 2014-2017, achieving revenue targets from MICE business on several occasions, and helped developing strong market base in India China and the UK along with the regional and local sales team.

“We are delighted to have Jiji on the business development team at Sun Siyam Resorts and value her outstanding efforts and incredible achievements over the past nine years,” says Deepak Booneady, CEO. “Her proficiency in revenue management is an asset to our company and instrumental in helping the team achieve new benchmarks to hit our goals.”

Jiji, being a graduate in Commerce, comes with more than 22 years of combined experience in both revenue and reservations in various sectors of the hospitality industry, Jiji started her career as a Customer Care Executive in 1998 at BPL Mobile Communications in India, before joining Rainbow Cruises in 2000 as Guest Relations Manager. She switched career perspectives and work sectors in 2002 when joining the hotel industry at the Travancore Heritage Resort as Executive Administrator and the Le Meridien Kovalam Beach Resort as Head of Reservations in 2003, where she professionally progressed to Senior Revenue Officer in 2005 at Le Meridien Dubai, and Assistant Central Reservations Manager in 2007 at Al Habtoor Hotels in Dubai. Jiji further developed her skills in revenue at Dhow Palace Dubai in 2009, as Revenue Manager at Intercontinental the Lalith Goa Resort India in 2010, and as Cluster Revenue Manager at the Lalit Suri Hospitality Resorts India in 2012. She joined Sun Siyam Resorts in 2014 taking care of Olhuveli, Vilu Reef, Iru Fushi and Pasikudah as Cluster Revenue Manager. Jiji has since then been with Sun Siyam Resorts and grew from Cluster Revenue Manager to Cluster Revenue Director taking care of 06 Resorts based at Corporate office of the company.