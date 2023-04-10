Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." - Warren Buffett, an American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist, often referred to as the "Oracle of Omaha.”
— Warren Buffet
LUXEMBOURG, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group, an algorithmic hedge fund that caters to high net worth individuals, has announced its plans to initiate additional coverage on the US banking sector, particularly mid-size banks, as well as the technology chip sector.
According to Steve Alain Lawrence, the Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer, who has been in the market for over 30 years and has global market experience, the fund will be aggressively adding positions for its clients that offer tremendous upside potential with very low risk.
While the challenging environment for banks to make money in the face of rising rates is a concern, certain banks such as US Bank Corp. have always been ultra-conservative and have a unique approach to managing risk. With over 3,000 branches across 25 states, US Bank Corp. is the fifth largest banking institution in the US, and its share price could easily climb above $50. The bank's strict underwriting guidelines, investment in technology, and compliance make it stand out.
Balfour Capital Group also plans to initiate coverage on Fifth Third Bank, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and operates in ten states across the Midwest and Southeast. While smaller than US Bank Corp., Fifth Third Bank shares many similarities with its larger counterpart and is expected to see its shares climb to at least $40.
Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+44 20 3833 1755
steve.lawrence@balfourcapitalgroup.com
Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
Balfour Capital Group Is Initiating Additional Coverage On US banking Sector and Sees Significant Potential For Growth
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+44 20 3833 1755
steve.lawrence@balfourcapitalgroup.com