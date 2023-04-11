Meg Gleason Joins The Ev&Ex Agency, an Experiential Marketing Agency, as SVP, Executive Creative Director

Meg’s unique experience puts us on the cutting edge of impactful experiential solutions.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently launched experiential marketing agency The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC (pronounced “evanex”), today announced the appointment of Meg Gleason to the role of SVP, Executive Creative Director. In this new role, Gleason will be leading all creative efforts for The Ev&Ex Agency’s client roster. The Ev&Ex Agency is a full-service events and experiential marketing agency that helps brands identify, engage, and motivate audiences to action.
An industry veteran, Gleason has been combining aesthetic rigor with ingenious practicality on the front lines of event design and experiential marketing for the last 20 years. She has worked with a wide variety of blue-chip brands including Google, Conde Nast, Moet Hennessy USA, Target, Mercedes Benz, NBC, American Express, MLB, Viacom, L’Oreal, Delta Airlines, and many more.
“Meg’s unique experience - from designing the first U.S.-based pop-up store to helping create the first fully outdoor film festival during COVID - puts us on the cutting edge of impactful experiential solutions,” said Richard Rathe, Managing Partner, The Ev&Ex Agency. “Meg has an eye for detail that is unmatched in our industry and her commitment to growing teams that deliver groundbreaking creative will differentiate the agency as we grow.”
Before joining The Ev&Ex Agency, Gleason was Head of Creative at Overland Entertainment. She has also held creative leadership roles at David Stark Design & Production and MKG where she reimagined and restructured the creative departments to create strategically driven brand experiences. In her role as SVP, Executive Creative Director, Meg will report to John Capano, Managing Director of The Ev&Ex Agency.
“It’s not often you get the chance to join an agency and play a pivotal role in how that agency is structured and operates,” said Meg Gleason, SVP, Executive Creative Director, The Ev&Ex Agency. “Joining Ev&Ex gives me the opportunity to shape the creative vision of the agency from the start, and work with some of the world’s fastest growing and most innovative brands.”
The Ev&Ex Agency will be announcing additional new hires to the agency in the coming months as they grow their capabilities as an event and experiential marketing services agency for brands of all sizes.
About The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC
The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a global events and experience agency. We help brands identify, engage, and motivate their audiences. We understand that budgets and timelines are the reality of our business, but we believe that strategic thinking, innovative creativity, and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge in achieving event and experiential marketing goals. Whether events are live, virtual or hybrid, we have the expertise and creativity to help brands engage and motivate their audiences. The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a privately held company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.evandexagency.com.
