PIC Wire & Cable Unveils New Website for Streamlined Interconnect Product Exploration

WAUKESHA, WI, US, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PIC Wire & Cable, a leading provider of interconnect products, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.PICwire.com. The new website offers an improved user experience with a fresh look and feel, making it easier and faster for customers to explore the company's vast product offerings.
Some of the benefits that users can expect from the new site include:
Improved Interactive Tools
•The new site features interactive tools that guide users with product selection and help them quickly make informed decisions.
•The improved RF Cable Builder allows the user to effortlessly build a cable in just a few clicks based on their applications parameters of frequency, assembly length and maximum loss.
•With our enhanced MACHFORCE Builder, users can quickly configure a ruggedized D38999 connector and backshell solution. The tool generates the MACHFORCE part number to meet their requirements with a few clicks.
Simplified Navigation
•With a cleaner, more intuitive layout, users can easily find the products they need and navigate the site with ease.
Easy Access to Information
•The new site provides easy access to information about products, services, and company news, making it easier for users to stay informed.
Faster Speeds with Enhanced Security
•The new site is designed to perform quickly and smoothly while also ensuring enhanced security to protect users' information.
"We are excited about the launch of our new website, which reflects our commitment to providing a seamless experience to our customers," said Nicole Gabelbauer, Marketing Manager of PIC Wire & Cable. "Our new website is designed to make it easier for users to find the interconnect products they need and quickly access relevant information about our offerings. This is the next step to making our customers’ jobs easier."
To explore the new website and learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's interconnect products, visit www.PICwire.com.
About PIC Wire & Cable
PIC Wire & Cable is a leading provider of interconnect products, including cable assemblies, connectors, and custom interconnect solutions. With a focus on quality and innovation, PIC Wire & Cable has been serving the aerospace and defense markets for over 50 years.
