Two Time Grammy-Winning Songwriter Gary Nicholson Releases Powerful New Single + Social Commentary, "Make Good Trouble”

Make Good Trouble Tennessee Reps Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson Make Good Trouble

Song and Video are in support of constructive and peaceful advocacy and the "Tennessee Three"

I wanted to write a song that honored John Lewis' legacy and the idea that peaceful protest can be a powerful force for change and, at the same time, support the "Tennessee Three"” — Gary Nicholson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted songwriter Gary Nicholson has released a new single on Qualified Records, "Make Good Trouble," that pays tribute to the time-honored tradition of constructive and peaceful protest in society.

Inspired by the words of the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis and those of others, "Make Good Trouble" is a call to action for those who seek to effect positive change in their communities and beyond. With its thoughtful and heartfelt lyrics, "Make Good Trouble" is a powerful anthem for anyone who believes in the power of peaceful protest to effect lasting change.

Nicholson, a renowned and accomplished songwriter, has worked with some of the biggest names in music writing over 500 songs with legends including: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Ringo Starr, BB King, Fleetwood Mac and Billy Joe Shaver among others. In 2022, he was inducted to the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame.

"I wanted to write a song that honored John Lewis' legacy and the idea that peaceful protest can be a powerful force for change," Nicholson said. "I hope 'Make Good Trouble' inspires people to get involved, to speak out, and to stand up for what they believe in."

He added: "And with the recent political situation in the Tennessee House of Representatives, we wanted to get the word out to support the three brave representatives who stood up and paid a price in protesting the scourge of gun related violence harming our children and citizens."

John Heithaus from Qualified Records, and his business partner Kevin McKendree, concur: "Our label was founded on amplifying our Artist's voices and presence. Working with Gary on our first project together - and one that's connected to a current and highly important social issue - is totally in sync with our mission."

"Make Good Trouble" is available now on all major streaming platforms, for digital downloads on Bandcamp and, also, HERE.

