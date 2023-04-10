INSIDEA Announces Support for LGBTQ Community: A Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity
"As a remote work outsourcing platform, we have the opportunity to connect people from all over the world and from all walks of life. We believe that this diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we are committed to creating a culture that values and celebrates our differences. We will continue to listen, learn, and evolve to ensure that we are doing everything we can to support the LGBTQ community and promote equality and inclusion in all aspects of our business." - Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA.
INSIDEA, the leading remote work outsourcing platform, is proud to announce its support for the LGBTQ community. The company has made it a priority to foster a culture of inclusion and diversity, and to promote acceptance of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
As part of this commitment, INSIDEA will be implementing a number of initiatives aimed at supporting the LGBTQ community, including:
- Training and education for all employees on issues related to LGBTQ diversity and inclusion.
- Ensuring that all job postings and recruitment materials are inclusive and non-discriminatory.
- Partnering with LGBTQ advocacy groups to provide resources and support for the community.
- Implementing policies to ensure that all employees feel safe and supported in the workplace, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"At INSIDEA, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity," said Pratik Tha, CEO of INSIDEA. "We are committed to promoting a culture of inclusion and diversity, and we are proud to support the LGBTQ community in every way we can."
INSIDEA is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace for all employees, clients, and partners. The company understands that diversity and inclusion are critical to business success, and is proud to take a leadership role in promoting equality and acceptance.
About INSIDEA:
INSIDEA is a leading remote work outsourcing platform that connects businesses with remote workers from around the world. The company is committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable workforce by harnessing the power of remote work.
INSIDEA gives you the power to hire a highly trained and skilled pool of virtual talent from the comfort of your office – at low costs.
Many companies have started adopting remote work models. The remote work revolution is here – thanks to Insidea. Why not enjoy the benefits of hiring a remote employee (who works exactly like a local employee)
