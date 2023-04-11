GrowPath’s Award-Winning Legal Case Management on Display at NJAJ Boardwalk Conference

GrowPath Logo

Industry-leading law firm case management software company GrowPath is demonstrating its unique case management to firms at the NJAJ Boardwalk Conference.

DURHAM, NC, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading law firm case management software company GrowPath is demonstrating its unique case management to firms at the NJAJ Boardwalk Conference, taking place from April 26-28 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

GrowPath comes highly recommended for its law firm software, which includes optimized case management for increased efficiency, advanced intake for increased revenue, and enhanced analytics tools to help law firms monitor their firm’s vitals and maximize their ROI.

According to GrowPath CEO Joe Velk, the software’s intake, case management, and analytics tools help firms increase performance and efficiency throughout every stage of a case. “Our Lead Scoring tool helps firms identify high-value cases at intake. Our case management software helps identify and eliminate productivity bottlenecks, and our document management makes collaboration and communication a breeze. And our analytics tools can help firms identify their ‘dead money’ in marketing and put it into channels that work better.”

The GrowPath team is available to consult with conference attendees in Harrah’s at Booth 110. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to see a demonstration, connect with GrowPath leadership, and get answers to their questions.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

Media Contact:

Connie Wong

Director of Marketing

cwong@growpath.com

o : 844.520.2893 ext. 12112

d : 919.286.5759

Related Links: https://growpath.com