Secretary Blinken’s Trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam, and Japan, April 11-18, 2023.

Secretary Blinken will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam to advance key discussions with our Vietnamese partners as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Comprehensive Partnership. The Secretary will meet with senior Vietnamese officials to discuss our shared vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Blinken will then travel to Karuizawa, Japan to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and discuss with his counterparts charting a path forward on a range of global issues, including Russia’s continued war against Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, food and energy security, and advancing an affirmative vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In advance of the Secretary’s trip to Asia, he will accompany President Biden on his trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

