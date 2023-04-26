Josie Bray Launches 21-Day Chakra Activation Guide, No Experience Needed
For those interested in learning about their seven chakras and how to activate them, trained practitioner Josie Bray offers a 21-day Chakra Activation course.
I am starting to see the gradual shift towards being more patient with myself. The biggest thing this class has given me is both the hope and the vision of developing those habits over time.”UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is not a linear path. Sometimes, it takes an unexpected turn, making someone feel disconnected from the world around them. There are various reasons why an increasing number of people lack a direction or purpose in life. Many factors can contribute to an individual's alienation from the world, including a lack of motivation or direction in life, social isolation, a distancing from nature, a preoccupation with technology, or a mental health issue like depression, anxiety, or loneliness. In addition, traumatic events, such as the death of a loved one or the occurrence of a natural disaster, can also contribute to feelings of isolation. In those moments, finding ways to reconnect with the inner self is perhaps an effective way to deal with life obstacles and discover new perspectives. The 21-Day Chakra Activation program by Josie Bray can be an excellent option to understand the seven chakras and build a balance between the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of the self.
— Danielle M
Although ancient knowledge of chakras and their applications have been documented in Vedas and Upanishads, few know the seven chakras and how to activate them. Chakra is a Sanskrit word meaning wheel or cycle. According to the Vedas, seven primary chakras are located from the spine to the crown head in a human body. Ancient sages believed chakras provide subtle energy that helps human organs, minds, and intellect work. When these seven energy centers are in sync, they create synergy and improve a human's physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects. The seven chakras include:
● Muladhara (Root Chakra): The root chakra, located on the spinal base, is believed to control feelings of survival, ambition, reliance, and stability and acts as a conduit between the individual and the external environment. A disruption in its flow can result in crippling anxiety, insecurity, and a loss of motivation. Conversely, it is believed that a healthy root chakra leads to increased feelings of safety, optimism, vitality, autonomy, and vigor.
● Svadhishthana (Naval Chakra): The second chakra, Svadhishthana, is in the belly button area. This energy center governs our capacity for imagination, enjoyment, and feeling. Many people consider this chakra to be the source of their vital energy. When this energy center is in harmony, we can experience feelings and revel in the here and now. In a state of discord, we lose touch with our feelings and our ability to generate new ideas.
● Manipura (Solar Plexus Chakra): This chakra between the naval and ribcage controls self-esteem and emotions. Any imbalance in this energy center can manifest physically as diarrhea, hepatitis, and diabetes. Negative emotions like despair and a lack of confidence are thought to originate in the solar plexus chakra if imbalanced. It can serve as a driving force for increased output and self-assurance when it is in harmony.
● Anahata (Heart Chakra): Anahata is located in the cardiovascular system and is believed to control emotions such as compassion and love. It is claimed that negative emotions like anger, distrust, nervousness, envy, despair, and irritability emerge when the Anahata Chakra is out of tune. Hypertension, arrhythmias, and other cardiac issues may result from a hyperactive heart chakra.
● Visuddha (Thorat Chakra): Many spiritual practitioners believe that keeping the throat chakra in harmony will aid in the positive expression of one's innermost thoughts and feelings. This chakra governs language and expression. When unbalanced, one may experience difficulty expressing themselves, impacting individual creativity.
● Ajna (Third Eye Chakra): Ajna, located between the eyebrows, governs intellect and wisdom. In this view, one's ability to perceive connections between worlds depends on the health of the third eye chakra. In addition, it is linked to intuition and imagination. Migraines, headaches, and impaired eyesight are sometimes blamed on dysfunctional third eye chakra.
● Sahastrara (Crown Chakra): Spirituality, enlightenment, and energy concepts are supposed to originate in the crown chakra, which is why many feel that opening this chakra might help them communicate with their higher selves. On the other hand, it's believed that issues with the crown chakra can lead to negative states of mind like melancholy, isolation from others, anger, and destructive behavior.
According to ancient texts and believers of the seven chakra systems, awakening these seven energy centers through yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises can help create alignment in the human body. Those interested in spirituality and enlightenment will benefit from understanding and practicing these physical activities with a trained professional like Josie Bray. Her 21-day Chakra Activation program consists of a chakra meditation guide, yoga postures, and physical exercises for each of the seven chakras associated with physical, emotional, and intellectual health. Many people have benefited from this program and found ways to create synergy between these seven chakra energies. Anyone interested in learning the art of awakening can participate in this guided meditation program; no previous experience or knowledge is required.
"I am starting to see the gradual shift towards being more patient with myself. Feeling more connected to the earth around me, the people around me, and to my own sense of spirituality. The biggest thing this class has given me is both the hope and the vision of developing those habits over time." - Danielle M, Public Health Professional
A professional practitioner like Josie Bray can help people access and open their chakras for better physical, mental, and emotional health. It can help people comprehend how chakras affect daily life and how to employ their power to generate balance, harmony, and tranquility. The practitioner can teach meditation, yoga, and other spiritual practices to open and activate each chakra and bring greater peace and harmony into one's life.
About Josie Bray
Josie Bray is a trained professional in functional and experiential anatomy, Pilates, personal training, yoga, meditation, and somatics. She has extensive experience helping people of all abilities, ages, and fitness levels achieve their health and wellness goals. Josie is passionate about helping people to live more connected and energetic lives. Josie runs a 21-Day Chakra Activation course designed to help people understand their energy body and activate the chakras. The course consists of audio recordings and PDFs that provide guidance, advice, and tools to help people to understand and activate their chakras. The course helps people learn how to open, cleanse, and balance the energy of their chakras and how to use Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, and Pranayama techniques to activate the chakras.
Josie Bray | Healing+Arts
Josie Bray
Josie Bray | Healing+Arts
+1 617 767 3676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram