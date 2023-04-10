IVF Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 10.13 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 19.7% [PDF Version]

IVF Devices and Consumables Market1

IVF Devices Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cook Medical Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine, Scientific Sales Company, Inc.), Genea Limited (Genea Biomedx), Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Progyny Inc., Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife AB.

IVF (In vitro fertilization) devices and consumables are medical tools and supplies used during the IVF process. IVF is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that involves fertilizing an egg outside of the body in a laboratory dish and then transferring the resulting embryo(s) into the uterus for implantation.

IVF devices may include equipment such as incubators, microscopes, and micromanipulators used in the laboratory to assist with fertilization and embryo development. Consumables refer to the disposable tools and supplies used during the IVF process, such as culture media, pipettes, needles, catheters, and embryo transfer catheters.

IVF Devices Market Statistics: The global IVF Devices market is projected to reach $10,138.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The segments and sub-section of IVF Devices market is shown below:

By Product: Instruments, Accessories & Disposables, and Reagents & Media

By Technology Type: Fresh Embryo IVF, Frozen Embryo IVF, and Donor Egg IVF

By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes

Important years considered in the IVF Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of IVF Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes IVF Devices Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of IVF Devices in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in IVF Devices market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global IVF Devices market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

