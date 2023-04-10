Cloud Native Storage Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Key Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in data volume across enterprises is a significant factor driving the global cloud native storage market revenue growth

Cloud Native Storage Market Size – USD 10.99 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.1%, Market Trends – Increase in automation in application updates” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud native storage market size is expected to reach USD 71.87 Billion in 2030, and register a steady revenue CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in automation in application updates can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of cloud native storage. Technologies that are cloud native were created with scalability in mind. They are therefore built for resilience and quick, widespread change.

Instead of running in a single instance, on-premises operating systems, cloud native programmes are executed in contemporary, dynamic environments including public clouds, private clouds, and hybrid clouds. Micro services architecture is used to build cloud native apps, which are composed of smaller (micro) parts that are containerized to enable cross-infrastructure testing. The software application can be updated using Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) operational principles as the micro services are in containers. Without any downtime, CI/CD enables the updating, testing, and pushing live of the micro services contained in a single container.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Cloud Native Storage market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Cloud Native Storage market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Alibaba Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., and Suse.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 15 November 2022, in addition to launching Scyld Cloud Central control plane, a new cloud-native High Performance Computing/Artificial Intelligence (HPC/AI) product, Penguin Solutions, an SGHTM brand that offers HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, also announced its relationship with Google Cloud. Customers will benefit from easier cluster setup, an improved user experience, and strong cost management options owing to this new integrated solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters.

The solutions segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Utilizing cloud native storage solutions has several advantages. Scalability, availability, storage performance, consistency, durability, and dynamic deployment are all advantages of cloud native storage solutions. Cloud-native storage is easily scalable. It should be durable as well because it protects the data from any loss. Beyond accessibility, which is the system's ability to ensure that the data can be stored for a long time, it goes further.

The public cloud segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. When internal solutions grow too complex or expensive, businesses can resort to public storage for more efficiency and more useful control methods. For companies that depend on massive amounts of data, this makes data handling simpler. Public clouds offer a number of cloud-native storage options, including managed disc tied to computing instance, object storage (such as Amazon S3 or Azure Blob Storage), cloud-based file sharing (such as Amazon EFS or Azure Files), and object storage (such as Amazon S3 or Azure Blob Storage) (such as Amazon EBS or Azure Managed Disks).

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Cloud Native Storage market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented global cloud native storage market on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Object Storage

Block Storage

File Storage

Services

Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Training, Support, & Maintenance

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & ITES

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utilities

Other Verticals

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

