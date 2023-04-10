Enterprise Data Management Market: A Deep Dive into the Industry's Key Applications and Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to manage business data more effectively and rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow.

Enterprise Data Management Market Size – USD 78.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global enterprise data management market is expected to be driven by increasing need to manage business data more effectively. Rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow is also expected to augment market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures is further expected to boost global enterprise data management market growth over the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Data Management Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Enterprise Data Management market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Enterprise Data Management market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Data Management market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Enterprise Data Management market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of enterprise data management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises generate and store vast volumes of data regularly.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premise based enterprise data management solution by end-users to store data on the local server for better security.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Enterprise Data Management market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the market include Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Zaloni, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnterWorks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, and MapR Technologies, Inc.

The global Enterprise Data Management market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Enterprise Data Management market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Enterprise Data Management market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global enterprise data management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

