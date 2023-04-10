The Future of Hair Care: Insights into the Global Hair Serum Market

Emergen Research Logo

Positive consumer perception of hair care products is a significant factor driving global hair serum market revenue growth

Hair Serum Market Size – USD 1,108.1 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing incidences of hair loss and hair damage among the population in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair serum market size is expected to reach USD 2309.0 Million in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the hair serum market can be attributed to positive consumer perception of hair care products owing to their various benefits. Applying a hair serum has a variety of advantages. Additionally, there are various types of hair serums on the market. However, deciding which one is ideal for one’s hair can be challenging. The market offers a variety of goods from various brands. Some benefits of using hair serums include that it nourishes the hair and provides shine, an individual’s bad hair day could become good owing to it, and it shields the hair from the sun's damaging rays, dust, and pollution. Hair serum also aids in preventing breaking and brittleness in hair; one’s hair looks great after using a serum to get rid of the tangles, it aids in containing the harm, and by using hair serum, one can experiment with various hairstyles.

A recent trend in the market is the use of hair serums to help with hair loss. For instance, a hair serum called HairX Advanced TimeResist offers intense hydration, nourishing, and vitality restoration. So far, dull and dry hair has acquired delicacy, vitality, softness, and a lot of shine. It is all down to the silk protein concentration, which provides hair with a thin, hydrating layer. HairX Advanced hair serum can quickly revive even the most neglected hair owing to this. After consistent treatment for less than two weeks, the first effects can be seen.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1231

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hair Serum market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hair Serum market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hair Serum market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 20 October 2021, Nutrafol, which is the pioneer of the hair wellness category, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Growth Activator, a hair serum made with plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds. The new, revolutionary hair serum is the first scalp-care product that leverages the science of plant exosome technology to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair.

The conventional segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability and affordable prices. Consumers prefer conventional items over natural ones as they are more readily available and less expensive than their natural counterparts. Serums made of natural ingredients are not always enough. For severely damaged hair, chemical-based hair care treatments can be carefully formulated to target and control hair problems that can result from regular dyeing or bleaching. Many individuals opt to use products that are made entirely of natural materials and free of harmful chemicals. The problematic part is that a chemical's biological impact is the same from a scientific standpoint whether it is produced in a lab or taken from natural sources in a lab.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1231

The hair treatment serum segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rise in concern over hair fall and desire for good quality hair among the target customers. Damaged hair can be treated with the correct hair serum. The ability of hair serum to shield hair strands from environmental harm is one of the product's key advantages. Numerous factors, including heat damage, chemical processing damage, environmental damage and stress, and mechanical damage, can be repaired with hair serums. In order to lessen their impact and maintain healthy hair, several hair serums work to form a protective layer between the hair strand and the damage-inducing agent. These can be used before using a heat styling instrument and are referred to as heat protectants.

The offline segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to offline stores facilitating a variety of options of hair care products promoting both branded and private labelled products. Retail establishments give customers the luxury of choice by allowing them to select from a variety of brands. To receive pertinent information about the various products, customers can also chat with the owners and employees of retail establishments. Retail store owners and employees can also help customers make the best decision, which can be more convenient for them if they prefer an efficient purchasing procedure to browsing online. Retail establishments enhance customer happiness and facilitate smarter purchasing decisions by enabling a comprehensive shift in the consumer's shopping journey.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's increasing incidences of hair loss and hair damage among the population. For instance, the National Alopecia Areata Foundation estimates that 147 million people globally and 6.8 million Americans currently have or can develop alopecia areata. Alopecia is becoming more common; hence several businesses are producing various products. In order to compound Triple Hair's hair growth products in the U.S., for instance, Triple Hair Group Inc. stated that it has engaged into a strategic licensing partnership with Pharmacy Solutions. The creation of innovative alopecia therapies is the area of expertise of Triple Hair Group Inc. The size of the global alopecia market is expected to increase from USD 7.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.2 billion in 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

L’Oreal Groupe, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Unilever plc, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Industrias Asociadas, HerStyler, and Redken.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-serum-market

Hair Serum Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Treatment Serum

Hair Styling Serum

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1231

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market

Fire Protection System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fire-protection-system-market

Baby Toys Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/baby-toys-market

Solid State Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-state-battery-market

Variable Refrigerant Flow System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/variable-refrigerant-flow-system-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.