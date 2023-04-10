Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,439 in the last 365 days.

Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States of America, I convey my best wishes to and solidarity with the people of Burma as they mark Burma’s New Year, Thingyan.

Thingyan is a time of renewal and an opportunity to reflect on the values of peace and prosperity, to which the people of Burma aspire in their own lives and for their country. In the face of the military regime’s horrific campaign of widespread violence, the United States remains committed to leading the international effort to hold the regime accountable for the coup and abuses against civilians. We will continue to support the pro-democracy movement and those seeking an end to the crisis and striving for an inclusive, democratic future for Burma.

At this difficult time, please accept our sincere regards for the people of Burma.

You just read:

Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more