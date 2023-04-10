Vendor Risk Management Market Segmentation: By Technology, End-use, and Region

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of third-party vendors in small and large organizations is a key factor driving vendor risk management market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendor Risk Management market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Vendor Risk Management market for the forecast period, 2022 - 2030.

Vendor Risk Management (VRM) market size was USD 5.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of third-party vendors in small and large organizations is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

VRM is more crucial than ever due to constantly changing threat landscape, as the focus is shifting from business to supplier or vendor. VRM aids in educating vendor and company about any hazards that could arise from the collaboration. Organizations are getting into agreements with third parties at a faster rate than ever before, either to software integration capabilities or cost savings of selective outsourcing. Increased interactions with vendors, heightened regulatory focus on supplier risk, and pressure from economic volatility necessitate a deeper look at who is the potential third-party vendors. As technology moves toward more cloud-hosted or shared settings, understanding security measures, policies, and procedures that are associated with hosting environments or how data is managed is essential. Any organization that does not have a plan in place to monitor third-party vendor risk has possible and unknown high risks.

A more in-depth due-diligence approach can identify vulnerabilities that could harm organizations in the long run. If a vendor fails to meet their own compliance standards or fails to comply with industry regulations, it has a direct impact on the business. Additionally, compliance risk, strategic risk, financial risk, operational risk, and reputation risk are all common concerns associated with the business. A potential unintended consequence could be direct consumer objections as a result of a third-party breach or data loss. Growing number of third-party vendors and increasing threats of data breach is expected to drive revenue growth for the market during the forecast period.

Importantly, the study assesses the financial reports and profile of the prominent market players and shares their information in terms of volume/output and profits. Analysis of the major driving forces, opportunities and restraining factors responsible for influencing the progress of the Vendor Risk Management market in the report will empower business owners to build, make or break their business strategies likewise. The Vendor Risk Management industry is further segmented on the basis of product application, classification, and geography. The all-encompassing study provides access to a comprehensive data on customer preference, spending power, production volume and consumption volume to help business owners streamline their business operations likewise.

Industry Development-

This study estimates the factors that are boosting the development of the global Vendor Risk Management market. On the basis of key principles segments such as end-users, applications, products, technology, and region are surveyed comprehensively of the global Vendor Risk Management market. A thorough examination has been done in this report to bring about the share and position of the global Vendor Risk Management market. In the report, a complete analysis of the growth revenue is offered.

Some major companies in the global market report include:- BitSight Technologies, Inc., Genpact, MetricStream, SAI Global, IBM Corporation, Rapid Ratings International Inc., ProcessUnity, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., Aravo Solutions, Inc., ACL Services Ltd., Bitsight Technologies, and NAVEX Global, Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Market Size – USD 5.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of vendor risk management solutions in the healthcare sector

The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants present in the global Vendor Risk Management market. In this report for the future. The reports offer the opportunities and restraints that may hit in the future for the market players. Through this report, consumers can easily get the notion for their growth of global Vendor Risk Management in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vendor risk management market based on technology, installation, application, material, system, and region, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vendor Information Management

Contract Management

Compliance Management

Financial Control

Audit Management

Quality Assurance Management

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Science

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utility

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages contains 194 tables, 189 charts and graphics, and anyone who needs a comprehensive analysis of the global Vendor Risk Management market, as well as commercial, in-depth analyses of the individual segments, will find the study useful. Our recent study allows you to assess the entire regional and global market for Vendor Risk Management. In order to increase market share, obtain financial analysis of each segment and the whole market. Look at how you can utilize the current and potential revenue-generating opportunities available in this sector. We believe that there are significant prospects for energy storage technology in this industry due to the rapid expansion of the technology. In addition to helping you build growth strategies, improve competitor analysis, and increase business productivity, the research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

FAQ:

How big is the Vendor Risk Management Market?

The global Vendor Risk Management (VRM) market size was USD 5.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of third-party vendors in small and large organizations is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

How big is Vendor Risk Management Market in North America?

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global vendor risk management market in 2021 due to rising number of security breaches and increasing need for efficient vendor ecosystem management in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. For example, a seven-year data breach at Florida Healthy Kids Corporation (FHKC) that resulted from one of its vendors failing to address several vulnerabilities in its website affected over 3.5 million online applications and enrollees.

