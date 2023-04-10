Liquid Hydrogen Market: Opportunities and Challenges in a Rapidly Evolving Industry

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for less oil and diesel dependence and the increasing concern about emission control is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 33.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in liquid hydrogen application as an energy source for the train. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.Over the forecasted timeframe, the global market for liquid hydrogen is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for less oil and diesel dependency in terms of fuel. The rising government concern regarding environmental pollution and initiatives to reduce the emission level is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the increasing application of liquid hydrogen to run trains is expected to further fuel the market growth in the near future. For, instance Germany has introduced the world's first train driven by hydrogen, revealing the beginning of an initiative to counter the role of polluting diesel trains with more expensive yet environmentally friendly technologies. The hydrogen trains are configured with fuel cells that generate electricity via a hydrogen and oxygen solution, the only pollution leaving water and steam. Excess energy is deposited on the train in lithium-ion batteries.

The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Liquid Hydrogen market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Liquid Hydrogen industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Liquid Hydrogen market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Plug Power Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Giner ELX, Inc. acquired by Plug Power Inc. The deal will boost the total green hydrogen supply capability of Plug Power and increase the serviceable addressable market of Plug Power, supporting the optimistic green hydrogen targets of the organization to move from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

Based on the method, the market is expected to lead by the steam reforming segment over the forecast timeline. This method offers a reliable, effective, and widely used hydrogen production process.

Over the forecasted period, the pipeline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.7%. For the energy supply purpose, the pipeline networks are a convenient way to supply liquid hydrogen.

During the forecasted timeframe, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The propulsion of fuel cell vehicles with liquid hydrogen is purely electronic.

Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

