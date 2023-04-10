Burma New Year 2023 – Thingyan Festival

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States of America, I convey my best wishes to and solidarity with the people of Burma as they mark Burma’s New Year, Thingyan.

Thingyan is a time of renewal and an opportunity to reflect on the values of peace and prosperity, to which the people of Burma aspire in their own lives and for their country. In the face of the military regime’s horrific campaign of widespread violence, the United States remains committed to leading the international effort to hold the regime accountable for the coup and abuses against civilians. We will continue to support the pro-democracy movement and those seeking an end to the crisis and striving for an inclusive, democratic future for Burma.

At this difficult time, please accept our sincere regards for the people of Burma.