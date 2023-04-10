Bulletproof Security Glass Market to Witness Significant Growth, Valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2025 With CAGR of 14.5%

Bulletproof Security Glass Market

Bulletproof Security Glass: Automotive & Construction Remain Top End-use Sectors; Emerging Economies to Generate Significant Demand in the Coming Years

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bulletproof Security Glass Market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the increasing demand for safety and security measures in various applications. Bulletproof security glass, also known as ballistic glass or bullet-resistant glass, is a type of glass that is designed to resist the impact of bullets and other high-velocity projectiles.

Bulletproof Security Glass Market was estimated to be worth USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and it is anticipated to be worth USD 7.5 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Bulletproof security glass, also known as ballistic glass or bullet-resistant glass, is a type of glass that is designed to resist the impact of bullets and other high-velocity projectiles. It is made by combining multiple layers of glass and other materials such as polycarbonate, laminated glass, and acrylic.

The composition of bulletproof security glass varies depending on the level of protection required. The thickness and number of layers of the glass determine its resistance to bullets and other projectiles. The glass can also be coated with different materials to improve its resistance to scratches, heat, and other types of damage.

Bulletproof security glass is widely used in various applications, including automotive, military and defense, building and construction, and others. It provides enhanced safety and security against potential threats such as vandalism, burglary, and terrorism.

Bulletproof Security Glass Market Driving Factors

Growing demand for safety and security: With the increasing threat of terrorism, crime, and vandalism, there is a growing demand for safety and security measures. Bulletproof security glass provides enhanced protection against such threats and is thus gaining popularity.

Increasing construction activities: The construction industry is witnessing significant growth globally, driven by the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings. Bulletproof security glass is widely used in the construction of high-security buildings, such as government offices, banks, and embassies, among others, which is further fueling the demand for the product.

Advancements in technology: Technological advancements in the manufacturing of bulletproof security glass have made the product more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective. This has led to increased adoption of the product in various applications.

Government regulations: Governments around the world have implemented strict regulations on the safety and security of buildings. Many of these regulations mandate the use of bulletproof security glass in certain buildings, such as government offices, banks, and museums, among others, which is driving the demand for the product.

Growing automotive industry: The automotive industry is witnessing significant growth globally, driven by increasing demand for automobiles. Bulletproof security glass is widely used in the automotive industry to enhance the safety and security of vehicles, which is further fueling the demand for the product.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region. The key applications of bulletproof security glass include automotive, military & defense, building & construction, and others. The automotive segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles.

The end-users of bulletproof security glass include government agencies, banks, commercial buildings, and others. The government agencies segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing need for safety and security measures in government buildings.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for Bulletproof Security Glass, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced security measures in various end-use industries, including the automotive and construction industries. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing industrialization and increasing focus on safety and security in high-risk areas.

Competitive Landscape:

The Bulletproof Security Glass market is highly fragmented, with several players operating in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., China Glass Holdings Limited, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd., Schott AG, Scheuten Glass Holdings B.V., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd., Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. These players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Recent News

• In February 2021, Saint-Gobain announced the launch of its new range of bullet-resistant glass, SGG STADIP PROTECT BR6. The glass is designed to provide enhanced protection against ballistic attacks and has been tested and certified to meet the European standards for bullet-resistant glazing.

• In March 2021, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) announced that it has completed the acquisition of AGC Inc.'s glass business in South America. The acquisition is expected to strengthen NSG's position in the automotive and architectural glass markets in the region, including the market for bulletproof security glass.

• In April 2021, The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a $50,000 grant to a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop a new type of transparent bulletproof material. The new material will be made using a combination of liquid crystal elastomers and a type of polymer called polyethylene, and is expected to provide improved resistance to bullets and other projectiles.

