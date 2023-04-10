Fiber Optics Market Rising At a Market 2021 Set to Reach USD 9.53 Billion At Growth of CAGR of 9.9% by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for fiber to the x and for fiber optics in smart city development projects are some key factors driving global fiber optics market revenue

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth. In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities. High-speed fiber connection aids in the transmission of vast volumes of data from one point to another via network infrastructure. It is important in aerial drones for surveying and mapping, monitoring systems for preventing crimes, traffic control systems to avoid accidents or congestion, and smart homes to promote sustainable living. These are other factors expected to drive demand for fiber optics, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Fiber Optics market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. The 2021 market could see another significant year for Fiber Optics. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status (company profiles are needed if you are looking to raise capital or win investors), recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Single-mode segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as single-mode is being used for long-distance deployments spanning lengths from 2 meters to 10,000 meters.

Plastic Optic Fiber (POF) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Plastic optical fibers are widely used in digital household appliances, home networks, and industrial connections for low-speed, short-distance applications. Plastic fibers play an important role in transmitting data in defense communication infrastructure and multimedia devices.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing telecommunications industry.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

