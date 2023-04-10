NIX to Exhibit at the HIMSS Global Health Conference

NIX, global provider of health technology solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the HIMSS Global Health Conference 2023.
We are excited to be part of the HIMSS23 and to have the opportunity to showcase our services. We look forward to meeting with the attendees and helping them find the solutions they need to succeed.”
— Jerry Hansen, Director of Business Development at NIX
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIMSS23 will take place from April 17-21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. This is one of the most influential health information technology events, bringing together 40,000+ professionals to build relationships, learn from industry experts, and discover innovative health tech products.
At the conference, NIX will exhibit its latest services at booth 7127. The NIX team will showcase its cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions, which are designed to help healthcare organizations improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about NIX’s expertise and capabilities to help them solve their greatest challenges.
Let’s meet to discuss ensuring impeccable technology functionality for internal processes, implementing responsive design to enhance the customer experience, adhering to regulatory standards such as HIPAA and GDPR, and guaranteeing the overall security of all data and algorithms.
HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes through thought leadership, education, events, market research, and media services around the world. Founded in 1961, HIMSS encompasses more than 64,000 individuals, of which more than two-thirds work for healthcare providers, governmental, and not-for-profit organizations across the globe, plus over 640 corporations and 450 not-for-profit partner organizations who share this mission. HIMSS, headquartered in Chicago, serves the global health IT community with additional offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information on HIMSS, visit himss.org.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United - Software Development Services
+1 727-256-3558
email us here