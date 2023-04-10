Emerging Trends in Structural Foam Market: A Comprehensive Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is a key factor driving the structural foam market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023

structural foam market size reached USD 32.01 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Injection-molded plastic pallets with structural foam are becoming more popular in a variety of industries, such as the food, beverage, and automotive. Structural foam is made with low-pressure and low-cost aluminum tools. The pallet has a cellular core with a high strength-to-weight ratio and an integral skin. The widespread use of structural foams in material handling equipment used for short-distance transit of objects within the manufacturing facility, as well as a number of other packaging applications, creates a high demand for these foams. Structural foam pallets are a suitable material handling option since they are durable and long-lasting. The use of structural foam molding eliminates the need for a metal frame, resulting in a smooth, leak-proof body that will not rust, chip, dent, or peel. Durable structural foam is used in the manufacturing of many material handling items, resulting in a product that is robust, lightweight, and works well in even the most demanding settings.

Industry Development-

Some major companies in the global market report include:- Armacell International S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, One Plastic Group, PSI Molded Plastics, The Dow Chemical Company, Diab International AB, Gurit Holding AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and GI Plastek Corp.

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Market Size – USD 32.01 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of structural foam in the automotive sector

Emergen Research has segmented global structural foam market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Handling

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FAQ:

How big is the Structural Foam Market?

How big is Structural Foam Market in North America?

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of structural foam in the construction and automotive industry, especially in China and India. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the value of construction output accounted for 25.7% of China's GDP in 2021, up from 11.0% in 2020, which is expected to boost demand for structural foam in the region.

