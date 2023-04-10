Technological Advancements in Current Sensor: Impact on the Market

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for renewable energy, consumer electronics products, and Electric Vehicles (EVs) among consumers are driving global current sensor market

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current Sensor market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Current Sensor market for the forecast period, 2022 - 2030.

current sensor market size was USD 2.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for renewable energy, consumer electronic products, and Electric Vehicles (EVs) among consumers are further increasing demand for current sensors.

Rising concerns about global warming have increased due to an increase in GHG emissions brought on by burning of fossil fuels. Currently, the transport industry accounts for over 30% of CO2 emissions in developed nations. Rising demand for renewable energy has led to an increase in popularity of EVs globally. In Electric Vehicle (EV) systems, current and power monitoring are typically used to track overall current used from battery and provide driver with real-time data utilizing algorithms regarding amount of charge still in the battery. Similarly, a typical HEV has a number of systems, including applications for AC motors and DC-DC converters, that depend on electrical current sensors to operate as efficiently as possible. This has led to an increase in demand for current sensors in EVs and thereby propel market revenue growth.

This study estimates the factors that are boosting the development of the global Current Sensor market. On the basis of key principles segments such as end-users, applications, products, technology, and region are surveyed comprehensively of the global Current Sensor market. A thorough examination has been done in this report to bring about the share and position of the global Current Sensor market. In the report, a complete analysis of the growth revenue is offered.

Some major companies in the global market report include:- Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aceinna Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., Tamura Corporation, LEM International SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and TDK Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global current sensor market based on loop type, technology, output type, end-users, and region:

Loop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Closed Loop

Open Loop

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Output Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Analog

Digital

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global current sensor market size was USD 2.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for renewable energy, consumer electronic products, and Electric Vehicles (EVs) among consumers are further increasing demand for current sensors.

How big is Current Sensor Market in North America?

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S and China, which has led to increasing investments by the Government of U.S. In addition, presence of major companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., and others are expected to driving market revenue growth.

