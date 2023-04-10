Artificial Intelligence Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

An increase in the adoption of Big Data and a rise in the adoption of cloud-based services will propel the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 29.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends –Growing investment in research and development.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Artificial Intelligence industry. The report covers the Artificial Intelligence Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Artificial Intelligence market size with regards to volume and valuation. One of the mentionable traits of AI is the ability and support it provides to machines to react, act, learn, and think like human beings. As a result of the mentioned characteristics, it turns out to be an effective decision making and data analytics tool that helps in deciding based on past data and identified patterns. It is the mentioned traits of AI, which has resulted in an increase in different industries that have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions makes the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services easy and effective. Cloud technology provides with required information and support for the AI learning process, which positively impacts the growth of the market. In various end-user industries, there has been an elevated demand for cognitive computing, which also acts as a driving factor for the expansion of the market.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence market landscape.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Machine learning comes with a wide range of applications across several industries, such as the banking and financial sector, healthcare, retail, publishing, and social media, among others. It is used to analyze the relevance of advertisements and contents based on users’ preferences. It held a market share of 32.6% in the year 2019.

The revenue generated by the software segment is the result of the extensive use of these tools in analyzing hidden data sets and data patterns from large datasheets.

Artificial intelligence can help reduce construction costs in many ways. For example, the use of virtual reality goggles and mini-robots into buildings under construction to track the work as it progresses. AI is also being used today to design the routing of electrical and plumbing systems in modern buildings. Artificial intelligence is also beneficial for the development of safety systems at work sites, which reduces the risks of hazards and accidents.

North America dominated the market owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Artificial Intelligence market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Artificial Intelligence market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Processors

Memory

Network

Software

AI Platforms

AI Solutions

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS)

Others

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Human Resources

Security

Marketing

Construction

Law

Fintech

Aerospace

Defense

Supply chain

Food and Beverage

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Telecommunications

Oil and Gas

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

