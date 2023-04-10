Future of Jet Mill Market Technology, Innovations, Top Companies and Forecast by 2027

The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027, At a CAGR of 4.9% forecast by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jet Mill Market refers to the global market for jet mills, which are a type of mechanical mill used for grinding and milling materials. Jet mills use high-speed jets of compressed air or steam to create a turbulent flow within the mill, which reduces the size of the particles being milled or ground.

The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the global Jet Mill Market include:

Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG, Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company, Freund, Ltd., Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Kurimoto, Ltd, Promas Engineers Private Limited, Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd., The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc., Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd., Midas Microtech Engineering Private Limited.

The market for jet mills is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for ultrafine particles in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and cosmetics. The use of jet mills in the production of nano-sized particles is also a major driving factor for the market. Additionally, the demand for jet mills with higher efficiency and lower energy consumption is further boosting the market growth.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into fluidized bed jet mills, opposed jet mills, and others. By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, cosmetics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The major players in the jet mill market include Hosokawa Micron Group, ALPINE, F.P.S. Food and Pharma Systems, NETZSCH Group, and The Fitzpatrick Company, among others. These companies are constantly innovating and introducing new and improved jet mills to cater to the increasing demand from various end-use industries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Jet Mill market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Jet Mill market.

The Jet Mill market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Jet Mill market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Jet Mill market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

