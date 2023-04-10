Emerging Trends in Artificial Grass Market: A Comprehensive Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decorations activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Grass market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Artificial Grass market for the forecast period, 2022 - 2030.

artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for recyclable, sustainable, eco-friendly, and temperature-resistant artificial grass materials. Artificial turf is resistant to low temperatures and can be used in all weather conditions, which is ideal for commercial and home landscaping. Development of fire retardant synthetic grass is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For example, on 28 April 2022, ResiGrass, which is based in Belgium launched high-quality natural-looking artificial grass with fire-resistant properties. In addition, rising demand for commercial landscaping solutions is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, biodegradable and recyclable artificial turfs are environment-friendly, low maintenance, and available in a variety of sizes. It also increases aesthetic appeal and adds a calming and relaxing effect to residential and commercial complexes.

Importantly, the study assesses the financial reports and profile of the prominent market players and shares their information in terms of volume/output and profits. Analysis of the major driving forces, opportunities and restraining factors responsible for influencing the progress of the Artificial Grass market in the report will empower business owners to build, make or break their business strategies likewise. The Artificial Grass industry is further segmented on the basis of product application, classification, and geography. The all-encompassing study provides access to a comprehensive data on customer preference, spending power, production volume and consumption volume to help business owners streamline their business operations likewise.

Industry Development-

This study estimates the factors that are boosting the development of the global Artificial Grass market. On the basis of key principles segments such as end-users, applications, products, technology, and region are surveyed comprehensively of the global Artificial Grass market. A thorough examination has been done in this report to bring about the share and position of the global Artificial Grass market. In the report, a complete analysis of the growth revenue is offered.

Some major companies in the global market report include:- Namgrass, P.K. Versi Turf Private Limited, Ross NW Watergardens, Tarkett, Sport Group, Altius Sports, Artificial Grass Liquidators, Crestview Advisors, L.L.C, CCGrass, SIS Pitches, Turf Green, and Victoria PLC.

Report Scope & Segmentation-

The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants present in the global Artificial Grass market. In this report for the future. The reports offer the opportunities and restraints that may hit in the future for the market players. Through this report, consumers can easily get the notion for their growth of global Artificial Grass in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial grass market based on fiber materials, infill materials, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Others

Infill material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plant-based Infills

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand-based Infills

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sports Court

Indoor & Outdoor Garden

Swimming Pools

Landscaping

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FAQ:

How big is the Artificial Grass Market?

The global artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research

How big is Artificial Grass Market in North America?

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising investments in research activities for developing advanced synthetic grass technologies. Rising demand for recyclable and sustainable artificial turf is also contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

