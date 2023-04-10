Micro Irrigation Systems Market Growing at 9.4% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for drip irrigation systems

Rapid advancements and innovation in micro irrigation system technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro irrigation system market size was USD 9.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in micro-irrigation systems and launch of advanced systems that aid in saving water are some key factors projected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Farmers are becoming more aware of advantages of micro-sprinkler irrigation and are shifting away from flood irrigation toward micro-sprinkler systems. In addition, farmers are turning to micro-irrigation since traditional irrigation technologies have various drawbacks including water wastage, challenges irrigating mountainous terrain, and unequal water distribution, among others. Moreover, micro-irrigation can also increase yields while lowering costs associated with water, fertilizer, and labor. Furthermore, manufacturers are launching innovative products, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. On 31 August 2019 for example, Rivulis Irrigation India, which is a part of global micro irrigation firm Rivulis Israel, launched Manna, which is a satellite-based software solution for irrigation in the country.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2030,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Micro Irrigation Systems market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1115

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The open field segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Open field farming allows cultivation over large areas and is also cost-effective. In addition, open field crop production allows growing crops naturally where the roots are well-adapted, under the appropriate climate conditions, and during suitable seasons.

The drip irrigation system segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This system is generally used in arid and semi-arid regions with scarcity of water as it has a better rate of saving water and fertilizers. It enables application of water directly to plant crop roots, which reduces overwatering, runoff, and evaporation. This has increased demand for drip irrigation systems and driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing government funding for conducting R&D activities to drip irrigation technologies, which is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. For example, Israeli Company Netafim has exported drip technology to several small firms in water sparse areas of Paraguay.

On 05 December 2019, The Toro Company launched Toro Aqua-Traxx Azul, which is a clog resistant drip tape with latest advancement in precision irrigation. This tape was designed to offer great quality and performance and is more effective in resisting clogging.

The leading contenders in the global Micro Irrigation Systems market are listed below:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Netafim, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation, T-L Irrigation, Microjet, JSS Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Rivulis, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Hunter Industries, and Irritec S.p.A

Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1115

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation:

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sprinkler Irrigation System

Drip Irrigation System

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sprinkler Irrigation Components

Tubing

Pressure Regulators

Nozzles

Others

Drip Irrigation Components

Drippers

Pressure Regulators

Valves and Filters

Tubing

Others

Cultivation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Protected Cultivation

Open Field

Regional Outlook of the Micro Irrigation Systems Market

The global Micro Irrigation Systems market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Micro Irrigation Systems market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-irrigation-systems-market

Key reasons to buy the Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Micro Irrigation Systems market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1115

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Personal Care Ingredients Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personal-care-ingredients-market

Industrial Lubricants Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-lubricants-market

Dairy Enzymes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dairy-enzymes-market

Ambulatory Ehr Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-ehr-market

Medical Device Connectivity Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-connectivity-market

Topical Drug Delivery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/topical-drug-delivery-market

Building Energy Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market

5g Chipset Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market

Text-To-Speech Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market

Electric Vehicle Fluids And Lubricants Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fluids-and-lubricants-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.