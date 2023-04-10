Statues.Com to Pay Tribute to Legendary Aviator Amelia Earhart for Her Trailblazing Flights

The “SculptHER™” Collection at Statues.Com will honor Earhart in April in conjunction with the much-anticipated opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum
After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture!”
— Paraskevi (Evi) Karpos, Project Coordinator
SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Statues.Com will celebrate the life of famed American aviator Amelia Earhart this month with a 7-inch bust statue for her historic flights over two oceans and her much-heralded attempt to circumnavigate the globe from the equator, which culminated in her mysterious disappearance in 1937.
Statues.Com is commemorating the life of Amelia Earhart (1897-1939), in a statue with classical white bonded marble and a bonded marble with a bronze tone finish.
Earhart is fondly known as “Lady Lindy,” and went down in history for being the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean in 1928 as well as the first person to fly over both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Earhart began her flying exploits back in 1922 when she flew her first plane to 14,000 feet – the world altitude record for female pilots. She became the 16th woman to be issued a pilot’s license by the world governing body for aeronautics in 1923.
Described as reserved and gracious, but also remarkably talented and brave, Earhart made numerous notable flights that included solo flights from Los Angeles to Mexico City and Mexico City to New York – both during the 1930s.
Earhart’s ill-fated attempt to be the first person to circumnavigate the earth around the equator led to her disappearance in 1937. Earhart and her crew, according to reports, likely encountered difficulties due to running out of fuel and had to ditch their plane at sea.
A widespread search comprised of 66 aircraft and nine ships authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, failed to turn up Earhart or her crew. Earhart was declared legally dead on January 5, 1939, by the Superior Court in Los Angeles.
Speculation about what happened to Earhart and her crewmates has centered on the likelihood that the plane was ditched or crashed, and they perished at sea. Aviation and navigation experts have also posited that the outcome of the last leg of the flight came down to “poor planning, worse execution.” Investigations concluded that the Electra aircraft was not fully fueled and could not have made it to Howland Island even under ideal conditions.
The new Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum – opening on April 14, 2023 – honors Earhart’s aviation legacy and inspires all generations in the pursuit of flight. The centerpiece is “Muriel” – the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E – an aircraft identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight. “Muriel” is named after Amelia’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey. This museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in Atchison, Kansas.
The statue of Amelia Earhart is the latest addition to the “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” with Statues.Com. Statues.Com is honoring a total of 24 women in the fields of science, women’s rights, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com is presenting one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
In collaboration with the Amelia Earhart family and the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, a gift-sized bust of Amelia has been created and will now be part of the SculptHER collection, for the museum gift shops and buyers nationally and globally.
Karpos went on to say the following about Amelia Earhart, “Amelia Earhart is a true hero and an amazing inspiration for women to go after their dreams, no matter what obstacles come their way. She was brave, and bold, and dared to beat all societal norms in aviation. Creating a statue in her honor is a perfect way to keep her spirit alive and remind everyone that, just like Amelia, they can achieve great things too. Her statue will serve as encouragement for future generations of women to chart their own paths and soar to new heights.”
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe. We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes. With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art. Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
