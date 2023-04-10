3D Printing Plastic Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Reduced waste generation during the manufacturing of 3D printed plastic products is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 786.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.0%, Market Trends –Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 5,472.0 Million by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

3D printing plastic is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of plastics to a minimum.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 20202- 2030

CAGR: 24.0%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.

Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing plastic can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastic on the basis of type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

ABS

Photopolymer

PLA

Polyamide

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid/Ink

Filament

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target 3D Printing Plastic market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the 3D Printing Plastic market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 3D Printing Plastic industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 3D Printing Plastic market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 3D Printing Plastic industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

