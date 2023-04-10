Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Stunning CAGR of 4.8% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Size – USD 16.57 billion in 2019, Market Growth

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market By Application (Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Intelligence & Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, IoT, Wearable Devices), and Regions Forecasts to 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Key Players Included in this report are:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, General Dynamics

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on battlefield technology upgrade

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

