Video Surveillance Market Forecast| Demand, Key participants, Region, Share, Scope Analysis
Increasing adoption of body-worn cameras across various industries such as healthcare and retail is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Video Surveillance market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels.
The video surveillance market size reached USD 43.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of body-worn cameras across various industries such as healthcare and retail is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Body-worn cameras are widely used by security forces and law enforcement agencies, which has led to acceptance in other areas such as healthcare and retail.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, Hanwha Techwin
Segments Covered in this report are:
Emergen Research has segmented the video surveillance market on basis of component, customer type, application, system, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Hardware
Camera
Monitor
Storage
Accessories
Software
Video Analytics
Video Management Software
Services
Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services
Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Business-To-Customer (B2C)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Public Facility
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Military & Defense
Infrastructure
System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Analog Video Surveillance System
IP Video Surveillance System
Geographical Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
