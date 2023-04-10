Small Cell 5G Network Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4,749.43 Million by 2028 at a 28.7% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Small Cell 5G Network Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Small Cell 5G Network research in the year 2023.

The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises. Increased government funding for development of 5G infrastructure is another key factor driving growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, the telecom ministry of the Government of India announced auctioning of 5G spectrum worth over USD 40 Billion. In 2020, South Korea launched the first Small Cell 5G network and aims to convert 60% of all the mobile subscriptions to 5G network by 2025.

A tiny cell 5G network is a wireless communication system that transmits and receives data using little-powerful base stations, or small cells. The purpose of these small cells is to deliver high-speed and low-latency connectivity to a smaller area, typically up to a few hundred meters, and can be installed on pre-existing infrastructure like light poles, rooftops, and buildings.

Small cell 5G networks are a crucial component of the 5G ecosystem since they enable to expand network capacity and coverage in densely populated regions like cities, stadiums, and malls where conventional macrocell towers would not be adequate.

Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, Corning

Small Cell 5G Network Market – Segmentation Assessment

Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

5G New Radio (NR) Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Picocells

Femtocells

Microcells

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Outdoor

Indoor

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

