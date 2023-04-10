Blockchain in Retail Market Size Expected to Reach USD 60.97 Billion by 2028, With 90.7% CAGR Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing focus on improving retail supply chain efficiency is a significant factor influencing market growth.

Blockchain in Retail Market Size – USD 342.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 90.7%, Market Trends –Growing demand for smart contracts ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry. Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.

Blockchain technology allows for secure and transparent transaction recording and tracking through a decentralized, distributed ledger. By establishing supply chains that are more effective, safe, and cost-effective, as well as by opening up new avenues for customer connection, this technology has the potential to revolutionise the retail sector.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/485

The sample report we provide may consist of the following elements:

• An introduction to the updated report for the year 2028, including a comprehensive overview and in-depth industry analysis.

• A 250+ page research report with updated research findings.

• Chapter-wise guidance available upon request.

• Updated regional analysis for the year 2023, presented with graphical representations of size, share, and trends.

• An updated list of tables and figures included in the report.

• The updated report includes a list of top market players, along with their business strategy, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Blockchain in Retail market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Retail market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Blockchain in Retail market.

Competitive Terrain: The global Blockchain in Retail industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, BTL Group

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/485

Market Segmentations of the Blockchain in Retail Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Blockchain in Retail market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Application Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Identity Management

Compliance Management

Payments & Smart Contracts

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Supply Chain Management

Advertising

Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-retail-market

Regional Outlook of the Blockchain in Retail Market

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Blockchain in Retail Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Blockchain in Retail market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Blockchain in Retail market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Blockchain in Retail market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blockchain in Retail market and its key segments?

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/485

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Bone Densitometer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bone-densitometer-market

Breast Reconstruction Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/breast-reconstruction-market

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diesel-exhaust-fluid-market

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-market

Laboratory Freezers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-freezers-market

Aerospace Robotics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-robotics-market

Aerospace Valves Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-valves-market

Wi-Fi 6 Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-6-market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enteral-feeding-devices-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

