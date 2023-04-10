Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Stunning CAGR of 10.5% by 2027, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers.

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, NetApp, Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

