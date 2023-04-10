Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market to Observe Immense Growth at a Massive CAGR of 26.2% by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Exponential rise in cancer across the globe and increased investment in research and development of effective therapies

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Size – USD 94.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends – Rise in the number of cancer research institutes. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Oncolytic Virus Therapies research in the year 2023.

The global oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 26.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

A virus known as an oncolytic virus infects and kills cancer cells. As these cancer cells are eliminated by oncolysis, they produce fresh infectious particles that eliminate any tumour that is still present. The annual mortality rate from cancer is 158.3 per 100,000 persons. In 2018, the estimated cost of cancer in the United States was USD 150.8 billion. As the population ages, this cost is projected to rise, and the demand for innovative, efficient treatments will drive the market expansion for oncolytic virus therapies.

Governments in developing countries are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding different causes of cancer. Advancement in technology facilitates development of cost-effective therapies and pipeline projects, which is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage people to opt for early diagnosis which will increase the patient pool of oncolytic virus therapy. However, there are some common side-effects of the therapy, which include chills, nausea, fatigue, fever, flu-like symptoms, and injection site pain. This hinders oncolytic virus therapies market revenue growth.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., Amgen Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen, Inc., and ViroCure

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market – Segmentation Assessment

Virus Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

Reovirus

Newcastle Disease Virus

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solid Tumors

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Glioblastoma

Melanoma

Hematological Malignancies

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Myeloma

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

