India Interior Design Market Demand, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities, In-Depth Research Report 2023-2028

India Interior Design Market 2023

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Interior Design Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India interior design market size reached US$ 28.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2028. Interior design is the practice that involves enhancing a building's interior to create a more visually appealing environment for its occupants. It encompasses adding a variety of elements, such as color, texture, lighting, furniture, and other decorative items to achieve a desired aesthetic. It is mainly done by interior designers who draw from various design disciplines, including architecture and engineering and create functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces. It is intended for residential, commercial, and hospitality settings and is considered a creative profession that integrates aesthetics, ergonomics, and function. Due to the easy accessibility to affordable interior design solutions, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for interior design across the country.

Industry Growth:

Significant growth in the construction industry majorly drives the market in India. Along with this, interior design plays a vital role in optimizing the use of space and enhancing aesthetics, which is also acting as a key driving factor for the expansion of the interior design market. Apart from this, the government's efforts to invest in numerous infrastructure projects, such as multiplexes, airports, shopping malls, and private institutions are contributing to the demand. In addition, the increasing popularity of co-working spaces, and commercial properties are also impacting the market favorably. Moreover, the rising demand for virtual walkthroughs on account of rapid digitization is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, and inflating disposable income levels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Decoration Type:

• New

• Renovation

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

