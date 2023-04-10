Smart Irrigation Market Growth Trends Analysis by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing need for efficient water management

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart irrigation market size reached USD 1,476.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of smart cities and increasing need to save water and reduce related expenses are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

In addition, increasing need for water management for the future will drive revenue growth of the market. Smart irrigation refers to the use of advanced technologies and connected devices and equipment to monitor, analyze, and control operations in smart agriculture.

As well as new entrants in the Smart Irrigation market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include Toro Manufacturing LLC, Netafim, Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Galcon Controller Agricultural Cooperative Society, Ltd., Telsco Industries, Inc., Hydropoint Data System, Inc., Rachio, Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc., and Banyan Water, Inc.

The global Smart Irrigation market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Smart Irrigation sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart irrigation market on the basis of system type, component, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensor-based

Weather-based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Smart Irrigation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reports Highlights:

Sensor-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to detect change in soil moisture level and automatically activate water supply to avoid crop damage.

Controllers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate automated irrigation systems on commercial and residential properties, for landscaping and agriculture.

North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing smart irrigation solutions such as Toro Manufacturing LLC, Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, and Telsco Industries, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

