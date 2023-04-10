Intelligent Lighting Control Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 27.29 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers

Market Size – USD 7.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends – Growing consumer inclination towards energy efficient lighting solutions.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Lighting Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The evolution of smart technology over the years has significantly modified the industry in terms of energy and cash saving, as well as improved the protection and convenience of the users. With the arrival of cutting-edge technologies within the industry, varied gateways are opened for the businesses of many trade verticals, like dimmers, management systems and software system primarily based solutions and sensors.

Lighting phase sometimes consumes majority of the electricity during a business building and attracts substantial energy levels for a non-public residence. Intelligent lighting controls witnessed important increase within the adoption rate for the usage in varied applications because of multitudinous blessings offered by the technology.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2020- 2027

CAGR: 17.5%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Lutron Electronics, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Leviton Manufacturing, Cree, Acuity Brands, Enlighted, OSRAM Gmbh, LSI Industries and Hubbell Incorporated.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

An economical lighting system will scale back the energy consumption by 22-43% and in some cases by the maximum amount as five hundredth, looking on the sort of system put in. The magnified would like for energy demand management in developed countries conjointly augurs well for the market.

Smart homes pose a measure to the fast expansion of the intelligent lighting controls market in residential application. The advent of smart houses is the last word answer for the patron that brings varied blessings with reference to energy and value savings.

Moreover, homes are thought-about to be intelligent' enough to spot the members of the family and guests which will support the bioscience technology. Majority of the businesses operative throughout these houses squares a significant amount of money to be integrated seamlessly with the physical and digital world.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Lighting Control Market on the basis of product, applications, connectivity and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Ballast and LED Drivers

Microcontrollers

Dimmers and Switch Actuators

Transmitters and Receivers

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Cities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wired

Wireless

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Intelligent Lighting Control market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Intelligent Lighting Control market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Intelligent Lighting Control industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Intelligent Lighting Control market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Intelligent Lighting Control industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

