Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Growth Strategies and Forecast

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global satellite communication (SATCOM) industry size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during 2023-2028. Satellite communication (SATCOM) is a wireless communication technology that utilizes communications satellites to send and receive voice, video, and data signals. This satellite orbit the earth and transmit and receive radio frequency signals. It is positioned in a geosynchronous or a geostationary orbit, enabling them to transmit signals over a wide area. Additionally, it is widely used for various purposes, such as radio and television broadcasting, global positioning systems (GPS), satellite navigation, military operations, and satellite telephone networks. It comprises antenna that is utilized to transmit and receive signals, which can be either fixed or mobile. It is used for broadcasting and receiving applications, while mobile antennas are used for communication with moving objects. SATCOM provides two-way voice and data communications, making it highly reliable and beneficial for applications, such as teleconferencing, telemedicine, and disaster relief.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Cobham Limited

• EchoStar Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Gilat Satellite Networks

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• SES S.A

• SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc

• Telesat (Loral Space & Communications Inc.)

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Al Yah Satellite Communication Company)

• Viasat Inc

Industry Demand:

The growing demand for high-speed mobile broadband majorly drives the global market. With rapid digitization, there is a rising need for high-speed mobile broadband in areas where terrestrial networks are insufficient that can be provided by satellite communication systems, which is contributing to the market. Along with this, the rising need for reliable and secure communication links due to the increasing number and types of businesses operating globally is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the popularity of SATCOM is growing in various applications, such as WANs, backhaul services for cellular networks, internet trunking, television broadcasts, and telephony services in rural areas, further acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continual technological advancements in ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for advanced ground combat vehicles are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Equipment

o Transmitter/Transponder

o Antenna

o Transceiver

o Receiver

o Modem/Router

o Others

• Services

Breakup by Application:

• Voice Communication

• Broadcasting

• Data Communication

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Transportation and Logistics

• Agriculture

• Government and Military

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

