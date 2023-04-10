Arms Ammunition Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 35.63 Billion By 2027| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Asymmetric warfare and international border conflicts are two more factors contributing to the market's extraordinary expansion. Cross-border conflicts have also increased significantly recently, and there are more armed law enforcement personnel and taskforce battalions than ever before. Other minor market-driving variables that have a significant impact on market growth include the rising demand for smart weapons, decreased production costs for firearms due to 3D printing technology, and increased use of polymer in the arms sector.

The global market landscape of Arms & Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players

Analysis of Five Forces

(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Arms Ammunition market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Arms Ammunition Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Alcohol Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Arms Ammunition Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., Raytheon Company

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Arms Ammunition Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Arms

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Machine Guns

Shotguns

Carbines

Others

Ammunition

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Geography Overview

The global Arms Ammunition Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Arms Ammunition Market’s growth.

What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Arms Ammunition Market?

Market CAGR during the predicted period

Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Arms Ammunition Market's growth between 2023 and 2027.

Accurate estimation of the Arms Ammunition Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior

Arms Ammunition Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information

In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Arms Ammunition Market vendors' expansion.

What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Arms Ammunition Market?

The Arms Ammunition Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics from 2023 to 2027, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.

The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.

In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Arms Ammunition Market.

The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.

The Arms Ammunition Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.

