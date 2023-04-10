Spain's Binter Launches Air Route between Lanzarote and Guelmim

MOROCCO, April 10 - The Spanish airline Binter, based in the Canary Islands, inaugurated Saturday an air link between the city of Guelmim and Lanzarote (Canary Islands).

After a flight of 70 minutes, a plane ATR72 of Binter landed at the Guelmim airport around 01:10 pm, from the airport Cesar Manrique of Lanzarote, with 28 passengers on board.

Upon arrival at the tarmac of this airport platform, the Binter plane was welcomed by the traditional "water salute".

This new route will be operated every Saturday in round trip. It comes in addition to another route link launched last year between Guelmim and Las Palmas.

A plane will leave the airport of Lanzarote every Saturday at 12:00, to land at the airport of Guelmim at 01:10 pm. The return flight is scheduled at 01:55 pm.

MAP: 09 avril 2023