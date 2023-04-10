Submit Release
Brazil Maintains 'Legalist and Wise' Position on Moroccan Sahara (Amb.)

MOROCCO, April 10 - Brazil maintains a "legalist and wise" position on the Moroccan Sahara, defending a political solution in the UN Security Council, said Morocco's ambassador to Brasilia Nabil Adghoghi.

"Brazil, in a legalistic, wise and highly respected position, has never recognized this fictitious entity (of the rasd) and continues to defend a political solution in the Security Council" as a way out of the artificial dispute on the Moroccan Sahara, stressed the diplomat in an article published by the daily Correio Braziliense.

"The last UN Security Council resolution, adopted in October 2022, reconfirmed the pre-eminence of the autonomy initiative, considered by the international community as serious, realistic and pragmatic," he noted.

He added that "today, 90 countries have expressed themselves in favor" (of this initiative), noting that "Morocco calls on the international community to support the UN Security Council in its search for a political solution to a regional conflict that prevents, for nearly half a century, the integration of the Maghreb."

It is urgent, added Adghoghi, "to convince the Algerian regime to stop its warmongering, its virulent narratives and its provocative attitudes. It is urgent that the Maghreb gets out of the status quo imposed by Algeria for more than half a century, with closed land borders, forbidden air space, negligible horizontal exchanges and non-existent human movements."

Brazil Maintains 'Legalist and Wise' Position on Moroccan Sahara (Amb.)

