Morocco's Dirham Appreciates by 0.32% Against US Dollar on March 30-April 5

MOROCCO, April 10 - The dirham appreciated by 0.32% against the US dollar and depreciated by 0.57% against the euro, during the period from March 30 to April 05, according to Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM).

During this period, no auctions were conducted in the foreign exchange market, the central bank said in its recent weekly bulletin.

As of March 31, 2023, official reserve assets stood at 361.2 billion dirhams, down 0.6% week-on-week, and up 8.6% year-on-year, the same source added.

During the same period, the total outstanding amount of BAM's interventions amounted to 89.1 billion dirhams, including 55.1 billion dirhams in the form of 7-day advances on tender, 16.4 billion dirhams in long-term repurchase agreements, and 17.6 billion dirhams in long-term guaranteed loans.

 MAP: 08 avril 2023

