Industrial Sewing Machines Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period – By PMI

Apparel and non-apparel products such as shirts, t-shirts, automobile seats, parachutes, and bags are stitched with industrial sewing machines. They are designed for heavy-duty stitching applications in large-scale industry and have significant output capacity. Furthermore, industrial sewing machines come in a variety of styles for creating various stitches, such as overlock stitch, lock stitch, zigzag stitch, and chainstitch. Industrial sewing machines are developed primarily for use in industry environments and have higher efficiency than regular sewing machines.
Key Highlights:
• Juki Corporation announced the debut of two new sewing machines in November 2019 with features such as semi-dry, 2-needle, lockstitch, and needle-feed stitching. It has a digitalized sewing adjustment function and may be used to sew attractive stitches on collars, pants pockets, and sleeve cuffs, among other things.
• Dürkopp Adler AG, meantime, announced the launch of the new M-TYPE DELTA D669 cylinder arm sewing machine at SIMAC 2020 in February 2020. The sewing machine is totally electronic and networkable, and it is intended for use in the leather sector.
Because of the rapidly shifting fashion trends, the apparel sector has risen tremendously. As a result of the increased demand for trendy items, apparel manufacturers are now focusing on producing new garments in big quantities with minimal effort on preserving product quality. This has necessitated the purchase of large-scale industrial sewing machines in order to meet the global demand for clothes. Furthermore, the boom in online garment sales through e-retail platforms has contributed to the increase in clothes sales. As a result, demand for industrial sewing machines is expected to rise as the apparel sector expands.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, By Type (Mechanical Sewing Machines and Electronic Sewing Machines), By Application (Clothing Industry, Leather Industry, and Textile Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market size was valued at USD 3315.03 million in 2020 and expected to expand to USD 5534.60 million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30%. The global industrial sewing machines market report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market is segmented into Mechanical Sewing Machines and Electronic Sewing Machines.
• Based on Application, Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market is segmented into Clothing Industry, Leather Industry, and Textile Industry.
• By Region, the Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Sewing Machines Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the industrial sewing machines market. Here are some of the ways in which the pandemic has affected the market:
1. Disrupted supply chain: The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a shortage of raw materials and components needed for manufacturing industrial sewing machines. This has caused delays in production and delivery of machines, impacting the overall market.
2. Reduced demand: The pandemic has led to a decline in demand for industrial sewing machines, particularly in industries such as textile and apparel, which have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Many factories were forced to shut down or reduce their production capacity, leading to a decrease in demand for new machines.
3. Shift towards automation: The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards automation in the manufacturing industry. With social distancing measures in place, companies are increasingly turning to automation to reduce the need for human labor. This has led to a growing demand for advanced industrial sewing machines that can perform tasks such as cutting, sewing, and finishing with minimal human intervention.
4. Increased focus on hygiene and safety: The pandemic has also led to an increased focus on hygiene and safety in the manufacturing industry.
Companies are investing in machines that can produce products that meet higher hygiene standards, such as face masks and medical gowns. This has led to a growing demand for industrial sewing machines that can produce such products with high precision and quality.
Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the industrial sewing machines market, with some sectors experiencing a decline in demand while others are seeing an increased demand for advanced machines that can improve efficiency, productivity, and safety.
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-
• Juki Corporation
• AMF Reece CR, s.r.o.
• BERNINA International AG
• Brother Industries Ltd.
• Dürkopp Adler AG
• JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.
• SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.
• Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Questions Asked in the Report:
Here are some key questions that the industrial sewing machines market report can answer:
1. What is the current size and growth rate of the industrial sewing machines market, and what are the factors driving this growth?
2. What are the key product types of industrial sewing machines, and which type is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
3. What are the key applications of industrial sewing machines, and which application is expected to see the highest growth in the coming years?
4. What are the key regions for industrial sewing machines market, and which region is expected to see the highest growth in the coming years?
5. Who are the key players in the industrial sewing machines market, and what are their market shares and business strategies?
6. What are the challenges and opportunities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic for the industrial sewing machines market?
7. What is the outlook for the industrial sewing machines market for the next few years, and what are the key factors that are expected to drive the
market growth?
