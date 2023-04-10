Mobile Imaging Services Market is estimated to be US$ 53,847.80 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% – By PMI

Mobile imaging technology provides precise images of the inside body components, tissues, and organs, which are utilised in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of disorders. In order to detect and treat diseases, mobile imaging reveals interior structures that are covered by the skin and bones, such as biopsies and surgeries. Technologies including MRI, PET/CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray, ECG, and Holter monitoring are provided by mobile medical imaging services in a variety of fields like cardiology, neurology, and women's health. The primary reasons driving the growth of the mobile imaging services market are the rising importance of medical imaging systems in various medical applications due to breakthrough technologies in various fields such as cardiology, neurology, and women's health.
Key Development:
• In August 2020- hospitals will have access to a system with capabilities that can expedite bedside exams and help enhance workflow and efficiency, according to a release from Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.
The global Mobile Imaging Services Market accounted for US$ 28270.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 53,847.80 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented based on product type, end user and region.
• On the basis of product type, the global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography, nuclear imaging and others.
• On the basis of end-user, the global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented into hospitals & private clinics, home healthcare and others.
• On the basis of region, the global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Region Analysis:
North America holds the maximum shares in the growth of global mobile imaging services owing to the factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, rising awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. Moreover, increasing demand of better healthcare facilities, growing healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region also fosters the growth of global mobile imaging services market.
The Mobile Imaging Services Market offers several key benefits, including:
1. Increased Accessibility: Mobile imaging services can reach patients who may have limited mobility or live in rural areas where access to medical imaging services is limited. The services can also be provided on-site at hospitals, clinics, or other medical facilities, reducing the need for patients to travel to receive diagnostic tests.
2. Convenience: Mobile imaging services can be scheduled at a patient's preferred time and location, reducing waiting times and minimizing disruption to their daily lives. This is particularly beneficial for patients who may have busy schedules or are unable to travel to receive imaging services
3. Cost-Effective: Mobile imaging services can be more cost-effective than traditional imaging services, as they do not require the same level of infrastructure and equipment as fixed imaging facilities. This can result in lower costs for patients and healthcare providers.
4. Improved Efficiency: Mobile imaging services can help healthcare providers improve efficiency by reducing wait times and streamlining the diagnostic process. This can lead to faster diagnosis and treatment, improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.
5. Reduced Risk of Exposure: Mobile imaging services can help reduce the risk of exposure to infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, by minimizing the need for patients to travel to receive diagnostic tests and reducing the number of people in waiting rooms.
Overall, the Mobile Imaging Services Market offers several benefits that can improve patient access to diagnostic imaging services and streamline the diagnostic process, while also reducing costs and improving efficiency for healthcare providers.
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-
• Cobalt Health
• Front Mobile Imaging
• Digirad Corporation
• InHealth Group Ltd.
• Alliance HealthCare Services
• TridentUSA Health Services
• Shared Medical Services
• Nuffield Health
• Center for Diagnostic Imaging.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Questions in the Report:
1. What is the current size and growth potential of the Mobile Imaging Services Market?
2. What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Mobile Imaging Services Market?
3. What are the most commonly used mobile imaging services, and how do they compare to traditional imaging services?
4. Who are the major players in the Mobile Imaging Services Market, and what are their market shares?
5. What are the regulatory requirements and quality standards for mobile imaging services, and how are they enforced?
6. What is the competitive landscape of the Mobile Imaging Services Market, and what are the key strategies adopted by the players to gain market share?
