Log Management Software Market worth US$ 6.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 13.1 % - By PMI

Increasing commercialization of IT and extensive applications across various industry verticals is a key factor driving the global log management software market. Increasing adoption in the financial services and insurance (BFSI) and banking, owing to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking and financial applications are some factors propelling growth of the global market. Development of cloud to framework aiming the conjecture time frame is expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global log management software market.
Key Highlights:
• For instance, Splunk Inc. has announced the general availability of Splunk® insights for infrastructure, provide low-cost way to easily enable systems administrators and DevOps teams to automatically correlate metrics and logs to monitor IT.
The global log management software market accounted for US$ 2.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1 % over the forecast period.
The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical, and region.
• By component, the global log management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.
• By organization size, the global log management software market is categorized into banking sector, insurance sector, financial institutes, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce sector, and automotive sector.
• By vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking and financial applications.
• By region, North America log management software market accounted for major revenue share of the global log management software market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to rising awareness regarding log data assessment services among consumer base, coupled with high adoption rate among the various industries in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific log management software market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018. This is attributed to increasing demand of data, which in turn is expected to increase the popularity and ascent in appropriation of distributed computing technologies crosswise over different end-client ventures.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Log Management Software Market”, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
Scope of the Report
1. Global Log Management Software Market, By Component, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Solution
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Log Management Software Market, By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Large Enterprises
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Log Management Software Market, By Vertical, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Government
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o IT and Telecom
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
• North America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
• Europe
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Organization Size, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Vertical, 2019 – 2029
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Cisco Systems
• Intel Corporation
• Symantec Corporation
• SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.
• LogRhythm, Inc.
• Alert Logic, Inc.
• Loggly, Inc.
• Splunk Inc.
• Veriato Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some key questions that are important to consider in understanding this market include:
1. What are the current trends and drivers of the log management software market?
2. What are the key challenges faced by vendors in the log management software market?
3. Who are the major players in the log management software market and what are their market shares?
4. What are the different deployment models used for log management software and what are their respective advantages and disadvantages?
5. What are the different types of log data that can be collected and analyzed by log management software, and what are some common use cases for log data analysis?
6. What are some important features to consider when selecting a log management software solution?
Reasons to Purchase Log Management Software Market:
Here are some of the top reasons to consider purchasing log management software:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
Wealth Management Platform Market - By Advisory Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial Advice Management, Portfolio, Accounting, and Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Reporting, and Others (Billing and Benchmarking)), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User Industry (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading and Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others (Asset Management Firms and Custody and Compliance Providers)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Threat Intelligence Market - By Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Log Management, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk And Compliance Management, Incident Forensics, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ 1 860 531 2574
email us here