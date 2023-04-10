Travel Vaccines Market research scope: In-depth Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2030-By PMI

The report "Travel Vaccines Market, By Composition, By Disease, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "Travel Vaccines Market, By Composition (Combination Vaccines), By Disease (Hepatitis A, DPT, Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles and Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Varicella, Japanese Encephalitis, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Growth in travel and migration is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the global travel vaccines market. Migration by sea, air, and land have resulted in the spread of disease-causing vectors and pathogens. Additionally, the increasing contact of people with different animals and plants has also resulted in the movement of pathogens to people. This inspires vaccine manufacturers to invest in research and development activities to come up with advanced, new, and effective vaccines which will, in turn, propel the global market's growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, there are also incidences based on travel-related diseases growing. There is a growth in the prevalence of travel-related diseases such as typhoid, Hepatitis A & E, tetanus, cholera, diphtheria, Japanese encephalitis, meningitis, yellow fever globally. This will further increase investments towards the development of more operative vaccines, augmenting the growth scenarios of the target market.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2019, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ERVEBO (Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in individuals of age 18 years and older.
• In January 2020, Sanofi proclaimed the successful completion of its acquisition of Synthorx, Inc. for US$68 per share in cash.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Purview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Travel Vaccines Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Composition
• Market Snippet, By Disease
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Travel Vaccines Market, By Composition, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Mono Vaccines
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Combination Vaccines
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Travel Vaccines Market, By Disease, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hepatitis A
• Overview
>DPT
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Yellow Fever
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Typhoid
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Hepatitis B
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Measles and Mumps
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Rabies
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Meningococcal
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Varicella
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Japanese Encephalitis
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Travel Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented based on composition, disease, and region.
• By composition, combination vaccines currently estimate for the majority of the target market share as they are given to travellers to protect against multiple diseases.
• By disease, hepatitis A accounts for the largest disease, dominating the global market. It is a viral disease that can be affected due to consumption of contaminated food and water and can be transmitted through direct contact with an infectious person.
• By region, North America is dominating the target market, owing to introducing a superior range of travel vaccines by a large number of companies in the region including a vaccine against varicella.
The prominent player operating in the Travel Vaccines market includes:
• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Merck & Co.
• Sanofi Pasteur
• Novartis AG
• CSL Limited
• Pfizer Inc.
• ALK-Abelló A/S
• Bavarian Nordic A/S
• Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Altimmune, Inc.
Questions answered by Travel Vaccines market:
1. What is the current size and projected growth of the travel vaccines market, and what are the key drivers of this growth?
2. What are the most common travel-related diseases and infections, and how do travel vaccines protect against them?
3. What are the different types of travel vaccines available, and how do they differ in terms of efficacy and side effects?
4. What are the major market segments for travel vaccines, and how do they differ in terms of customer demographics and preferences?
5. How travel vaccines marketed and distributed, and what are are the most effective strategies for reaching and engaging with customers?
