Pediatric Vaccines Market worth US $2.5Bn in 2019 with a CAGR of 7.00%-By PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing number of chronic diseases with the increasing awareness of immunization is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2019, the 182 countries reported 364,808 measles cases. Additionally, the technical advancement in the vaccines is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the rise in government and non- government funding in the R&D to develop the vaccines which are the boosting factor for the growth of the global market.
The report "Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, and Other Technologies), By Vaccine Type (Monovalent, and Multivalent), By Application (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. The global pediatric vaccines market is growing up to the US $ 2.5 billion in 2019.”
Key Highlights:
•In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline PLC. signed an agreement with Novartis to secure full ownership of the consumer healthcare business.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Pediatric Vaccines Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Technology
• Market Snippet, By Vaccine Type
• Market Snippet, By Application
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Live Attenuated
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Inactivated
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Toxiod
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Conjugate
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Other Technologies
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Monovalent
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Multivalent
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Pneumococcal Disease
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Influenza
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others Applications
• Overview
• Market Pediatric Vaccines and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented based on technology, vaccine type, application, and region.
• By technology, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, and other technologies
• By vaccine type, the global market is bifurcated into monovalent, and multivalent
• By application, the target market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and other applications
• By Region, the global market in North America is projected to estimate for highest revenue share, followed by the Europe market. The Asia- Pacific region is dominating region in the pediatric vaccine market due to a rise in government funding for the vaccination and due to increasing population. The increasing awareness about vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the global market.
The prominent player operating in the pediatric vaccines market:
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Indian Immunologicals Limited
• AstraZeneca
• Merck & Co. Inc
• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson
• Pfizer Inc
• Sanofi SA
• Seqirus (CSL Limited)
Questions answered by pediatric vaccines market:
1. What is the current size and projected growth of the pediatric vaccines market, and what are the key drivers of this growth?
2. What are the most common vaccine-preventable diseases in children, and how do pediatric vaccines protect against them?
3. What are the different types of pediatric vaccines available, and how do they differ in terms of efficacy and side effects?
4. What are the major market segments for pediatric vaccines, and how do they differ in terms of customer demographics and preferences?
5. How are pediatric vaccines marketed and distributed, and what are the most effective strategies for reaching and engaging with customers?
