Precast Concrete Market A Review of the Growth Factors and Challenges for the Sector by 2030

Market Size – USD 95.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization activities to accommodate increasing

The Global Precast Concrete Market study includes a thorough analysis of market dynamics as well as historical and current data analysis. The report also discusses the key market growth driving and restraining factors that are likely to affect market growth during the forecast period.

The precast concrete market size reached USD 95.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in infrastructure is a key factor driving the revenue growth of the market. The two main reasons fostering market expansion are rapid urbanization and the exponential rise in population. The increased demand for non-residential buildings like airports, sports facilities, shopping centers, and office buildings will have a significant impact on the supply chain because of how quickly and cheaply they can be built. The demand for precast concrete will increase further as a result of the rising need for residential space brought on by the expanding population and the government's attempts to provide homes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Its use in offices and other commercial areas has also increased due to increased urbanization activities brought on by people looking for better employment prospects, which drives the market revenue growth.

Cement, however, is a crucial part of concrete. The production of cement is one of the biggest contributors to pollution in general and global warming in particular. Cement manufacturing facilities emit substantial amounts of dangerous gases such carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur dioxide. These gases have been related to a number of health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, visual impairment, and asthma. In addition, acid rain, lowered water quality, and global warming are all repercussions of these gases on the ecosystem.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Precast Concrete market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Larsen & Toubro, Tindall Corporation, Olson Precast Company, STECS, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Forterra Pipes & Precast LLC, Spancrete, Boral Ltd. And LAING O’Rourke

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The structural building components segment is expected to register the highest revenue share in 2021. The increase in hotels, malls, and hospitals, as well as the process of global industrialization, are expected to drive the segment's revenue growth. The increasing usage of structural construction materials in low-cost housing is anticipated to have a substantial impact on this market sector.

The infrastructure segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Precast concrete is especially well suited for applications in which the building components must withstand severe weights. Tensile forces are absorbed by the steel reinforcement, whereas pressure forces are absorbed by the concrete. Because they are far more robust than sleepers made of other materials, reinforced precast concrete sections are suitable for the construction of sleepers that must withstand enormous weights.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The region's market is expanding quickly because of the strength of its industrial base, which is largely fueled by well-known businesses. Due to the increased emphasis on sustainable and modular building as well as significant investment in rehabilitation projects across countries like China, Japan, Indonesia, and India, the rise of the precast concrete market in the Asia Pacific region offers profitable potential.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Precast Concrete market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infrastructure

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

