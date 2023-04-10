North America Cosmetic Packaging Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 6,211.51 million by 2028 at 4.0% CAGR

North America Cosmetic Packaging Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Cosmetic Packaging Market was valued at US$ 4,715.02 million in 2021 to US$ 6,211.51 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the ‘North America Cosmetic Packaging Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, competitive analysis, operator case studies, opportunities, future trends, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for North America Cosmetic Packaging investments from 2021 to 2028.

Cosmetic packaging refers to the containers, tubes, bottles, and other materials used to store and protect cosmetic and personal care products such as skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. The packaging is an essential element of the cosmetic product as it provides protection from external factors such as air, light, moisture, and contamination.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America. In recent years, there has been an increase in consciousness regarding personal appearance among individuals, leading to an increase in demand for cosmetic products and resulting in the growth of the cosmetic packaging market across the region. Further, North America is considered the biggest cosmetic market. Additionally, an increase in demand for cosmetics due to the shifting grooming trends among men and women is driving the growth of the cosmetic industry. In recent years, the cosmetic industry shifted from a feminine-oriented products base toward an industry serving all genders, which expanded the consumer base for the industry. The inception of male cosmetics users positively impacted the cosmetic industry.

North America Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation:

The cosmetics packaging market is segmented into material type, container type, and application. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others. The Paper segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on container type, the market is segmented into jars, tubes, bottles, pumps and dispensers, sachets, and others. The bottles segment held the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into skin care, hair care, make up, and nail care. The skin care segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on country, the North America cosmetic packaging market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest market share in 2020.

NOTE: Our analysts who monitor the situation around the world explain that the market will create a conservative outlook for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide a further explanation of the latest scenario, the economic downturn, and the impact of COVID-19 on the entire industry.

