Wheelchair Lift Market worth US$ 2.61 Million 2023 with a CAGR of 9.64%-By PMI

The report “Wheelchair Market, By Product Type, By Weight, By Modality, By End-User, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA , CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wheelchair Lift Market accounted for US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Wheelchairs are used by the permanent or temporary disabled people for mobility purpose. The evolution of wheelchair with advancing technology has brought new products into the market. There are two major types of wheelchairs are manual wheelchairs and electric wheelchair. Manual wheelchairs are more cost effective over the electric wheelchairs as it requires less maintenance. Further, there are different types of wheelchairs coming into the market such as recliner wheelchairs, active wheelchairs (sports wheelchairs), transport wheelchairs, and standing wheelchairs.
The report “Wheelchair Market, By Product Type (Manual Wheelchairs, and Electronic Wheelchairs), By Weight (Light Weight Wheelchairs, and Heavy Weight Wheelchairs), By Modality (Pediatric Powered Wheelchairs, and Adults Powered Wheelchairs), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• In 2019, Target launched a line of Halloween costumes for kids with disabilities, and it has recently expanded its inclusive collection of adaptive
products. The popular retailer just launched a range of kid and adult backpacks that are especially designed to fit on the back of wheelchairs.
“Committed to accessibility, diversity, and inclusion,” Target is one of the very few big retailers to stock the much-needed item.
• In 2021, Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced the launch of the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX™ power wheelchair, setting a new standard for
rear-wheel drive power mobility.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Wheelchair Lift Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Automotive Lift
• Market Snippet, By Building Lift
• Market Snippet, By Power Type
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Wheelchair Lift Market, By Automotive Lift , 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Occupied lifts
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Unoccupied lifts
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Wheelchair Lift Market, By Building Lift, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Residential
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Commercial
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Wheelchair Lift Market, By Power Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Electric
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Hydraulic
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Analyst View:
The technological advancement within the wheelchair, such as manual wheelchair to electric wheelchair, to sports wheelchair attracts the population towards the advanced wheelchair option in the market. Where North America has proven lucrative for producers of technologically advanced devices. The region thus exhibits high demand digitized mobility devices. Further, the increasing awareness regarding the wheelchair fosters the market in Asia Pacific region. The government initiatives carried out for wheelchair also favors the growth of wheelchair market. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population overall the globe is a major driving factor of the wheelchair market. Further, the increasing road accidents leading to disability or certain surgery also favors the growth of wheelchair market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Wheelchair Market accounted for US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%.
The global wheelchairs market on the basis of product type, weight, modality, end user, and region.
• Based on product type, the Global Wheelchair Market is segmented into the Manual Wheelchairs, and Electronic Wheelchairs.
• By weight, the target market is segmented into Light Weight Wheelchairs, and Heavy Weight Wheelchairs.
• By modality, the target market is segmented into Pediatric Powered Wheelchairs, and Adults Powered Wheelchairs.
• By end-user, the target market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings.
• By region, the Global Wheelchair Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North
America dominates the Global Wheelchair Market in terms of revenue contribution as related to that of markets in other regions.
Competitive Landscape:
• Invacare Corporation
• Sunrise Medical LLC
• Ottobock Healthcare
• 21st Century Scientific
• Permobil AB
• Pride Mobility Products Corporation
• LEVO AG
• GF Health Products
• MEYRA GmbH
• Hoveround Corporation
• Aquila Corporation
• Aspen Seating
• Drive Medical
• Eagle Sportschairs LLC
• EASE Seating System
• Medical Depot Incorporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Wheelchair Lift Market:
1. What is the current size and projected growth of the wheelchair lift market, and what are the key drivers of this growth?
2. What are the different types of wheelchair lifts available, and how do they differ in terms of features, functionality, and price?
3. What are the major applications of wheelchair lifts, and how do they benefit people with disabilities and mobility challenges?
4. What are the major market segments for wheelchair lifts, and how do they differ in terms of customer demographics and preferences?
5. How wheelchair lifts marketed and distributed, and what are are the most effective strategies for reaching and engaging with customers?
